GOP Rep. McClintock: Any Further COVID Funding Needs to Have Prohibition on Mandates

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) stated he won’t support any further federal coronavirus funding unless there is an “ironclad prohibition” against any mandates, closures, or any “other coercive” COVID policies.

After saying he has preconditions for Ukraine aid, McClintock said, “And the same thing applies to the COVID [funding]. First, any more COVID funding’s got to come with an ironclad prohibition against the mandates and the closures and the other coercive policies that have caused so much damage to people’s lives and livelihoods. And I think there also needs to be a full and truthful disclosure of the actual efficacy and risks of the vaccine.”

