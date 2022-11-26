Waltz: Biden WH Contradicting Itself on Biden’s Involvement in Rail Talks, He’s Trying to Distance Now That Things Are Going Bad

The railway union deal is about to go off the rails — and Biden's pretending he's had nothing to do with it. YET he took all the credit before the midterm elections. So, which is it? pic.twitter.com/cSDGI00crV

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) accused the Biden White House of contradictory rhetoric on the President’s involvement in attempts to avert a rail strike and said that the White House is attempting to distance itself from negotiations to avert a rail strike because a strike appears imminent and they’re attempting to avoid political damage.

Waltz stated, “Yeah, what’s going on there, Steve, is she’s trying to distance the President because this deal with the railroad unions is literally about to come off the rails, where three of the 12 unions have rejected it. But what’s so interesting and convenient is before the midterm elections, he was taking credit for saving the country’s economy in crafting this deal as a dealmaker. He was taking credit then. But now that the unions have rejected it, suddenly, he’s had nothing to do with it. But then he forgot his talking points.”

During her briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly stated that the President has been “directly” involved in averting a strike. On Thursday, President Biden himself said, “I have not directly engaged yet” because the parties are “still talking.”

