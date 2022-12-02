GOP Rep. Westerman: We’re in ‘Untenable’ Situation with High Inflation with Long-Term Jobless Claims Growing

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) reacted to jobless claims data showing that continuing unemployment claims hit their highest point since February by stating that this is a worrisome trend in the job market and we’re in “an untenable situation” when you combine this with inflation remaining high.

Westerman said, “[I]t’s an untenable situation when you’ve got inflation and you’re seeing a weakening job market. We saw that the new unemployment claims actually decreased, but the continual unemployment claims grew this past week, to the highest that — we haven’t seen since February. So, there are signs out there that the labor market is weakening. And it still doesn’t add up to me.”

Westerman added that it doesn’t make sense that while continuing unemployment claims are increasing, businesses say they’re having a hard time finding workers.

