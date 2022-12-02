Labor Sec’y Walsh: Lack of ‘Good, Strong Immigration Policy’ Is Biggest Threat to Economy, Southern Border ‘Really Not the Issue’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh argued that “the biggest threat to our economy is that we don’t have a good, strong immigration policy.” And lamented the fact that “some people are so focused on the southern border, and that’s really not the issue.” Walsh further stated that the real issue is “how do we make sure that companies and businesses have the opportunity to employ people.”

Walsh said, “I think the biggest threat to our economy is that we don’t have a good, strong immigration policy. We’re so focused, some people are so focused on the southern border, and that’s really not the issue. The issue of immigration is how do we make sure that companies and businesses have the opportunity to employ people. We’ve seen a lack of immigration in our country over the last five years and it’s something that has to be addressed. And hopefully, the next Congress will take a good — have a good conversation and address that issue. Every business leader in America I speak to, every single one, says to me it’s really important for them — for us, to figure out the immigration issue.”

