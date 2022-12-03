Labor Sec’y Walsh on Criticisms of Rail Deal: ‘Go Back and Talk to’ Senators Who Voted Against Sick Leave

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh responded to criticisms of the rail agreement signed by President Joe Biden by stating that people who are upset with the deal should “go back and talk to the 52 senators” that didn’t vote for sick leave provisions workers wanted why they didn’t.

After viewing a clip of a rail worker criticizing Biden for turning on workers, Walsh stated, “Well, it’s actually not the case. If that member followed the votes yesterday in the Senate, they would have seen that the Senate didn’t vote to put sick time in. The House did. And if the Senate voted to put sick time in –.”

Host Kate Bolduan then cut in to say, “He saw that vote in the House as a distraction because it wasn’t going to get anywhere.”

Walsh responded, “Well, you can’t decide what’s right and what’s wrong. I mean, the reality of the situation is the Congress voted and passed health care — sick time in there and the Senate didn’t and I would ask that member to go back and talk to the 52 senators that didn’t vote for health care and ask them why they didn’t vote for health care. I think that’s where his concern should be.”

