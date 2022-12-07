Mary Trump: ‘Insurrection Is Very Possibly Tied’ with Donald ‘Stealing’ Classified Documents

Mary Trump speculated Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that her uncle, former President Donald Trump, took “top secret classified documents” related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Host Joy Reid said, “Do you have some speculation as to what he wanted with this documents? ”

Trump said, “I think that there are a couple of different reasons that can all be true at the same time. Clearly, he likes to hang on to things. He thinks they belong to him. It is sort of a way of establishing his street cred if you will, but Donald doesn’t do anything without a financial motive. So I think it is also very likely that he had these documents, remember, some of them are quite specifically about foreign powers and what was going on there, that he had them for leverage and/or financial gain.”

Reid said, “Let’s talk about the other obviously major alleged crime here would be the insurrection. Now you do have Jack Smith, this really aggressive counsel. How much fear do you think there is in Trump land about that?”

Trump said, “Well, first of all, one of the biggest problems is that when you are going through the list of crimes earlier, alleged crimes earlier, I completely had forgotten about the insurrection. That’s what happens. Everything gets crowded out because more keeps getting piled on. You are right. I think the insurrection is very possibly tied with the stealing of the top secret classified documents. I think the appointment of Jack Smith is definitely sending fear down the spines of people in Donald’s inner circle.”

