Behar: All Republicans ‘Do Is Hang Out with Nazis and White Supremacists’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that all Republicans do was “hang out with Nazis and white supremacists.”

Behar said, “So Democrats didn’t get to enjoy their Senate victory for very long because this morning, Kyrsten Sinema announced that for her, the party’s over.”

She continued, “It is an interesting thing she is going through in her head. It’s like this party has nothing. They have no platform, nothing. All they do is hang out with Nazis and white supremacists. The other party is actually doing something for people like us, for working families, for gay people, for voting rights, and she’s, like, what should I do?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You know what? I think this was strategic, first of all.”

She added, “I think what’s bizarre is that you know, Democrats voted for a Democrat, and they didn’t vote for an independent. So for her to now say this is always who I have been, well, she should have said that from the beginning, right? The other thing is I was looking at how unfavorably she’s viewed. 55% of women don’t like her. 53% of men, 53% of white voters, 56% of Hispanic voters. Voters over 50, 40%, and 55% of older voters don’t like her. So she is saying who’s going to like me? So let me become an Independent, so maybe I can get those Independent voters, and maybe I can get those Republican voters, and maybe they’ll love me.”

