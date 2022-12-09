MSNBC’s Reid: Brittney Griner ‘Not a Fellow American’ According to the Right

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that WNBA star Brittney Griner who Russia released in a prison swap, was not a “fellow American” according to conservatives.

National security advisor Evelyn Farkas said, “I just wish people would allow the families to be happy. Obviously, the hostages have come home. And for the other family, you know, the Whelan family and many others, that we all rally around and try to help get them out.”

Reid said, “The challenge for the right, of course, this is a black woman, she’s LGBTQ, she was for Black Lives Matter. So they actually didn’t care if she stayed there for the rest of her life. They didn’t care, and they are not happy for her. She’s not a fellow American to them, I think would be fair to say.”

She added, “This time, the right isn’t just attacking just Biden. They’re attacking her, Brittney Griner. What do you make of that?”

Farkas said, “It’s despicable. I think right now, unfortunately, people like this should not be used as pawns, and frankly, it’s the far-right agenda, which is essentially, you know, very white nationalistic, that is uniting with the Russian autocratic, you know, racist and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ agenda. So you know, our politicians should understand very clearly that when they side with the far-right, and they make these comments, in essence, they are aiding and abetting our adversary in Moscow.”

