GOP Rep. Van Duyne: IRS Expects Taxpayers to Report $600 Payments While the DOD Can’t Account for Trillions

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) argued that it’s ridiculous for the IRS to expect people to report $600 in income while the Department of Defense can’t account for trillions of dollars in spending in its audit. And said that in addition to cutting the funding for the IRS expansion in the Inflation Reduction Act, she’ll look to repeal the $600 reporting threshold.

Van Duyne said, “This is about getting inside single individual every American who…gets paid more than $600 from other than a direct employment relationship. Look, the federal government can’t even keep track of its own spending. You just saw earlier this week, DOD not being able to attribute $2.2 trillion. And yet, we’re somehow blowing that off, and yet, every single American out there is going to be asked to account in paperwork and be able to defend to the IRS to be put in the position of having to defend [themselves] for $600.”

She added, “The power of the purse, it rests in the Congress. We’re the ones who [get] to decide the budget and appropriations…starting on January 3, when the Republicans have back control of the House, what you’re going to see is funding being cut to those 87,000 additional IRS agents that Democrats pushed through in a purely partisan manner this last Congress. We’re going to stop that. But we’re also going to look to be able to repeal some of these nonsense provisions that, again, were passed under a Democrat Congress, starting with, I’m a proud co-sponsor of Rep. Carol Miller’s (R-WV) bill that would repeal this provision that allows the government to be able to look at people’s expenses at $600.”

