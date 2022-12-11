Heitkamp: If House GOP Subpoenas Hunter Biden, Senate Dems Should Go After Jared and Ivanka

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if the House Republicans subpoena President Joe Biden’s son Hunter the Senate Democrats should investigate former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Discussing Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Heitkamp said, “I think – Joe’s got to decide whether he’s going to run again, right? So that’s the interesting thing there. He’s not going to become a Republican. He’s going to continue to do what he’s always done, which is speak his mind and, you know, drive deals, like the Inflation Reduction Act, which was really what a lot of Democrats ran on at the end.”

She added, “And so when you look at this, the whole dynamics of the Senate right now, it really — when you say you don’t know want they’re going to do with subpoena power, you heard what Elizabeth Warren is talking about doing, subpoenaing Jared and Ivanka to talk about the $2 billion Saudi thing. And that’s a shot across the bow if you’re going to go after, you know, Joe Biden’s son in the House – maybe we ought to look at the deals that were done by Jared and Ivanka when they were in the White House.”

