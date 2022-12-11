Kinzinger: ‘Very Clear’ that DOJ Has Decided to Investigate January 6

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that criminal referrals from the January 6 Select Committee are important but it is “very clear” that the Department of Justice is investigating the events on and surrounding the Capitol riot.

Anchor Martha Raddatz said, “I want to turn to the January 6th committee you announced this week you’ll release the final report on December 21. I know you’re posting a lot of materials online, what else will we see, will there be another public hearing?”

Kinzinger said, “So, we’re if the process of deciding what that looks like, I don’t want to get in front of committee in terms of announcing that.”

Kinzinger said, “I’ll say that for the committee decision, I don’t think criminal referrals are pointless, the point on that it’s very clear that DOJ has decided to take this effort up, there’s no doubt. The DOJ doesn’t tell us what their activities are. Look out and say they’re very interested in what happened on January 6th. The criminal referrals themselves is not going to wake the DOJ up to something they didn’t know before. But I do think they are an important symbolic thing that the committee can do, very clear that Congress thinks, you know a crime has been committed here or the DOJ should investigate. Only a few weeks away and we’ve taken the job seriously.”

