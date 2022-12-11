Sen. Sanders: Kyrsten Sinema Is a Corporate Dem with No Guts to Take on Special Interests

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his colleague Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not have the guts to take on special interest because she is a corporate Democrat.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to talk about some of those issues in a second, but first, you were a very important figure on the campaign trail for progressives ahead of the midterms as you normally are. I’m sure you’re going to be campaigning for candidates in 2024. The outgoing Arizona Democratic Party official, one of them says he expects Democrats will run their own candidate against her. Is that a good idea? Would you support a Democratic opponent against Senator Sinema?”

Sanders said, “I support progressive candidates all over this country, people who have the guts to take on powerful special interests.”

He added, “I don’t know what’s going to be happening in Arizona. We will see who they nominate. But certainly, it is something I’ll take a hard look at.”

Bash asked, “Does she have the guts to take on powerful special interests?”

Sanders said, “No, she doesn’t. She’s a corporate Democrat who has, along with Senator Manchin, sabotaged enormously important legislation.”

