GOP Rep. Mace: Officials Who Worked with Tech to Suppress Speech Need to Be Fired

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued that any government officials who have worked with social media and tech companies to suppress free speech need to lose their jobs and the accountability from Republican investigations needs to go beyond headlines and letters.

Mace said, “Hopefully, number one, we’re going to get the truth out of it, and then, number two, figure out — if the law was broken, then those individuals should be accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle that you sit on, but there are bureaucrats who try to manipulate the political system for political gain for their candidates, and that’s not their job. And if you are suppressing free speech as a government agency, then those individuals need to get kicked out of those jobs. We have got to hold people accountable. We have a Constitution. We should follow it. The creators, what they created and founded our country on was brilliant. But the checks and balances need to be real. It needs to be more than just a headline, more than just a letter.”

