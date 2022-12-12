Raskin: Trump ‘Unleashed’ Monsters of the Last Century – Racism, Antisemitism, Neo-Fascism

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline ” that former President Donald Trump unleashed racism, authoritarianism and neo-fascism on America.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “My next question, I know the press is hung up. We’re all hung up on the criminal referrals. It seems to a person your perhaps greatest commitment is to is the story, and there’s an impact on what the committee did. We went to school learning about how endangered our democracy really was. We heard from lifelong republicans testifying that story. To you, what is the most important thing that people take from the body of the committee’s work?”

Raskin said, “Well, I think that’s a nice way of looking at it. We can get up, and we can, you know, read people the Constitution, we can talk about the principles of the Constitution and democracy and the rule of law, but America itself is the story of people struggling for a more perfect union. And every generation has had to struggle to improve the country, and we began, as everybody knows, as a slave republic, but today, here we are, still, even with Donald Trump at large, the greatest multi-racial, multi-ethnic, constitutional democracy on earth. Still, the wonder of the world to people all over the place. But we have got to keep struggling to make ourselves a more perfect union if we’re going to keep moving things in the right direction because Donald Trump has unleashed a lot of the monsters of the last century against us, the racism, the authoritarianism, neo-fascism, all of those things are out there. So Americans have got to hang tough in order to defend our democracy and to keep it growing because democracy is always a thing that’s in motion, getting better all the time.”

