MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Unbridled Hate Speech’ Making Twitter Premier Location for Radicalizing People

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that after Elon Musk bought Twitter, it has become the premier location for radicalizing people because of its “free flow of unbridled hate speech.”

Reid said, “When Musk bought Twitter, he promised advertisers that it would not turn into a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences. Yeah, well, since he has taken over, that’s exactly what it has turned into. While he claims to cut the number of times that users view hate filled tweets, The Center for Countering Digital Hate has found a notable boost in the number of tweets that use slurs. As you can see on the screen, there are four words, none of which I can say on TV, even on cable, that have jumped in usage, one as much as 200%. Musk promised that hate speech would be max de-boosted, except according to the The Center for Countering Digital Hate that is not happening. High profile high reach tweeters, who so happen to share conservative political perspectives, have had wide leeway to point hatred towards LGBTQ+ people. In fact some of the tweets reviewed millions of times.”

She added, “This is the new old normal for Twitter because the goal, apparently, is to get back to the days where Twitter was the wild west of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, racism and disinformation. This free flow of unbridled hate speech is now the premiere location for radicalizing millions of people across the globe, and either richly abusing or chasing away those that they disagree with.”

