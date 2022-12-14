Cuellar: Migrants Get ‘a Great Deal’ Half the Trip Is ‘Paid by American Taxpayers’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that migrants seeking to come to the U.S. get “a great deal” because they only have to pay for half the trip to get to the border, “and the other half of the trip will be paid by American taxpayers.”

Cuellar said, “This is not a political decision. This is something that has to be decided on the facts, and the facts are there [are] a lot of people coming in, there [are] a lot of people waiting on the other side of the Rio Grande that are waiting for Title 42 to go away, and you are going to see not…a small amount of thousands, but you’re going to see thousands and thousands of people that will be coming over because they’re waiting. The criminal organizations are promoting this because the more people that come — get across, the more money they make. So, they make money off drugs and they make money on smuggling and trafficking people into the United States. And think about what’s happening, a migrant, all they have to do is just get to the Texas — or the U.S. border. Then after that, taxpayers’ dollars are used to get them to their point of — where they want to end up. So, it’s a great deal. All they have to do is just pay for half of the trip and the other half of the trip will be paid by American taxpayers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett