FNC’s Turley: Twitter Files Are Also ‘an Indictment of Congress’ for Failing to Do Oversight, Encouraging Censorship

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley stated that the Twitter files “are not just an indictment of the FBI, they’re an indictment of Congress” for failing to pursue oversight and the fact that “Democratic members have pushed social media companies to expand censorship.”

Turley stated, “These files are not just an indictment of the FBI, they’re an indictment of Congress. Congress has shown a steadfast refusal to dig into these censorship allegations, many of us have been writing about this for years. The Democratic members have refused to pursue this, and in fact, Democratic members have pushed social media companies to expand censorship. In the very hearing where Jack Dorsey apologized for the Hunter Biden laptop debacle, the immediate reaction of Democratic senators [was] to tell him, don’t backslide on us, we want more censorship. Well, now, we have, not just censorship, we have blacklisting, we have these shadowbans. All of that is now open to the public. And so, in some ways, Musk has forced people to choose sides. And I think that some of the anger that you see in the media borders on self-loathing. I mean, they’re having now to embrace not just being censorship apologists, but blacklisting and shadowbanning and also lying, because that’s what we’ve seen for the last three years. That’s a lot to take on yourself and still claim that you’re a journalist or you believe in free speech.”

