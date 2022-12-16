GOP Rep. Wenstrup: Dems Are Also Getting Upset with Intel. Community on COVID Origins, We Plan to Bring in Officials on This

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) commented on the dueling reports on the intelligence community and the origins of coronavirus by Republicans and Democrats and stated that Democrats are beginning to get “just as upset” with the intelligence community’s handling of the issue as the GOP and said that Republicans plan to bring in intelligence officials on the issue.

Co-host Dana Perino asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:25] “I think a lot of Americans would look at this and say, how in the world could this effort not be bipartisan? You’re trying to get to the origins of COVID. So, what was your interaction with the Democrats, did you offer to work with them, did they offer to work with you, or are these just two separate reports that won’t come to the same conclusion?”

Wenstrup responded, “Well, I will tell you this, and what I’ve seen within the Intelligence Committee is we have several members on the other side of the aisle that are just as upset as we are with the intelligence community refusing to answer our questions. It’s happened in committee. We have sent letters requesting information and we either get stonewalled or we get nothing whatsoever. I’ve even heard a Democrat say, if you’re not going to answer our questions, it makes it hard for us to want to fund your budget. So, it’s becoming a little bit more bipartisan, I hope that it is. But in the last two years, you haven’t seen the Intelligence Committee bring in anybody concerning this of stature [which] we intend to do.”

