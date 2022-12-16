MSNBC’s Vin Gupta: Schools, Communities Need to Bring Back Mask Mandates

MSNBC network contributor Dr. Vin Gupta said Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Report” that school and public health officials need to require people to wear face masks again because of an increase in COVID cases.

When asked about a 39% surge in cases over the last two weeks, Gupta said, “If you’re medically high at risk, and for three years, we have been talking about what that means. I’m assuming folks know if they are medically high risk, have a treat plan in place with your medical provider. I have been pushing our colleagues in medicine to do standing prescriptions if you’re medically high risk, you should have a standing prescription.”

He added, “But to your question, it is well past time, especially because pediatric hospitals across the country are overwhelmed, that we need to accept what’s unpopular. I’ll say it, that communities across the country, especially with pediatric hospitals that are overwhelmed, just need to mask up. Schools need to take the leadership here. Public health officials need to accept that. And I know they privately communicate this all the time. We need to have the courage to say this publicly, even if it’s unpopular, that communities, especially with hospitals, children’s hospitals need to protect those hospitals. Schools need to lead by example and mask. School officials, I’m looking a at you, public officials, it only makes sense. We need to do it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN