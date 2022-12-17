McCarthy on Twitter Files: We Need the Ability to Hold FBI Accountable Through Funding, Plan to Have Wray, Garland Testify

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to the latest Twitter files release by saying Republicans plan to have both FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland testify on the matter and said that Republicans can hold the FBI accountable through funding, but will have more power over funding if a long-term omnibus isn’t passed.

McCarthy said, “We have a plan set for Christopher Wray to come in and answer to the American public, Merrick Garland to come in and make these answers, from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to Rep. [James] Comer (R-KY), we’ve got to get our work going on the very first day.”

Co-host Will Cain then asked, “Is there something you can do, is there something through the political process that can actually hold, in this instance, for example, the FBI to account?”

McCarthy responded, “Very much so. Their funding comes through us, their oversight comes through us.”

Later, McCarthy commented on the omnibus bill and stated that we have “two senators over there that will no longer be in office in 17 days writing this. … They’re going to lock in Democrat wokeism, when you can wait 17 days and we could have more power.”

