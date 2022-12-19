Katyal: Never Trumpers Are Now Everyone ‘Who Can Put a Sentence Together’

MSNBC contributor Neal Katyal declared Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that Never Trumpers are now everyone “who can put a sentence together.”

Katyal said, “Premeditation is not a strict requirement. It is for like first-degree murder, but it’s not for the four charges that Trump has been accused of here by the House committee. Nonetheless, it’s an important step in showing criminal intent. What was Trump’s reaction to this? He basically said, ‘Well, it’s a bunch of Never Trumpers who testified today in the committee.’ Well, you know, first of all, Never Trumpers are basically everyone these days who can put a sentence together. But leave that aside, Pat Cipollone, who you just quoted from, is not a Never Trumper. He was Trump’s White House counsel. Bill Barr is not a Never Trumper. He was Trump’s attorney general. Rudy Giuliani is not a Never Trumper. He was Trump’s Four Seasons Landscape guy. Hope Hicks was not a Never Trumper.”

He continued, “I just want to mention Hope Hicks for a moment because the committee today revealed evidence I’ve never seen before from Hope Hicks. She was asked and said to someone that Trump really needs to say something about being nonviolent. Her answer, quote, ‘I suggested several times Monday and Tuesday, and he refused.’ He refused to talk about the need for nonviolence. I think that tells you all you need to know about premeditation. Call it criminal intent. The House committees evidence here is very strong.”

