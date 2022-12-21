Abbott: Biden’s ‘Open Border Policies’ Created the Crisis

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the Biden administration is responsible for the surge of migrants causing a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott said, “You have to go back and see the way the Biden administration has handled this whole situation. They’ve handled the border crisis and created the border crisis the exact way they were responsible for creating the crisis in Afghanistan, completely unprepared, complete disaster, and Texas is left to pick up the pieces of the disaster caused by the Biden administration.

He added, “If you go back in time, just two and a half years ago, it was the Trump administration that imposed the Title 42, The Remain in Mexico, end of Catch and Release, and building the wall, and what the Trump administration had done was lead to the lowest border crossings in decades. And it was only after Joe Biden took office and used his open border policies we have an all-time record of the number of people coming across the border illegally.”

Abbott said on the current omnibus spending bill, “In that very bill, they are giving money to Tunisia but not to Texas to deal with their border security problem.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN