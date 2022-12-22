McCaul on Ukraine Aid: ‘We’ve Destroyed the Russian Military Without One American Soldier Being Killed’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Thursday on CNN’s “At This Hour” that the United States giving aid to help Ukraine fight against Russia’s invasion has “destroyed the Russian military without one American soldier being killed.”

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress, McCaul said, “What I appreciated about his speech, a couple of things. One were the parallels that he made to World War II. That would be my father’s war. When we go to Poland, they talk about 1939 and Hitler, and had we stopped him at that point in time, we would have saved so much blood, and treasure from occurring, and what we’re seeing right now is a struggle for the global balance of power in the world, and that is Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. Chairman Xi in China is looking at Taiwan and then Putin in Ukraine. You cannot bifurcate these world powers, and they’re all against freedom and democracy in the west. I was worried that it would be politicized, but I thought he gave a tremendous speech that was inspiring to not only the United States but to the world.”

He added, “I think you do have people on the far left and right who are opposed to funding this effort. But, you know, my point is with this investment, I know it sounds like a lot of money, but we’ve destroyed the Russian military without one American soldier being killed. I mean, now think about that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN