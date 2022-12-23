Dem Sen. Coons: ‘I Don’t Know Exactly What’ Was in Omnibus, But I’m ‘Proud to Support’ It

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that he is “proud to support” the omnibus bill, but acknowledged that due to the bill coming to the floor at the last minute, there wasn’t “enough time to fully scrub and understand what other members have put in it.” And “I don’t know exactly what every other member of the Senate has put in the bill.”

Coons stated, “I voted for the omnibus and I’m proud to support it, but I don’t like the process. And a bipartisan group of senators on the floor of the Senate were talking about how we can change this process going forward. Because frankly…when it all comes to the floor in the last few days and the last few hours, that doesn’t give us enough time to fully scrub and understand what other members have put in it. I understand that I’m responsible and so [are] my colleagues, the congressional delegation, for the congressionally-directed spending for Delaware, but I don’t know exactly what every other member of the Senate has put in the bill. So, frankly, it’s important for us to change the timing, to get back to following what’s in the law in terms of having open hearings early in the year, not late in the year.”

