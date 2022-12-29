WSJ’s Freeman: Southwest Brags about Green Tech, But Can’t Take Care of Passengers

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” host, Fox News Contributor, and Wall Street Journal Assistant Editorial Page Editor James Freeman noted that Southwest Airlines has spent time “talking about and focusing on the technology of lowering carbon emissions,” which is odd given that technological issues within the airline have been blamed for the chaos it has experienced with its flights in recent days.

Freeman stated, “I don’t know whether it was because they were pressured by Washington or big institutions or whether they just wanted to, but it is an irony here, Southwest has spent a lot of time talking about and focusing on the technology of lowering carbon emissions, which is kind of bitterly ironic if you’re a customer and you realize their technology couldn’t get you from A to B.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) responded, “Right. There’s so much pressure on all companies, particularly, like, look at these airline industries, they’re actually operating [with] fossil fuels, which have been villainized by the far left, by these climate change activists, and those who are becoming so woke and so caught up in this environmental craziness, there’s no common sense left.”

