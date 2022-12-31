Cammack: Biden ‘Must Have Missed the Memo’ that Chinese Nationals Have Crossed Border

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) mocked the massive “self-own” of the Biden administration requiring coronavirus testing for people who are entering the United States from China because the Biden administration believes that people coming into the U.S. from China are still a potential public health risk while the Biden administration is, at the same time as it implements the testing policy, trying to remove the Title 42 public health policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, despite the fact that there are people from numerous different countries all over the world crossing the border, “including Chinese nationals.”

Cammack said, “Well, this might go down as one of the greatest self-owns in history, certainly of the Biden administration, while they are simultaneously trying to remove Title 42, the public health directive at the border that we are able to expel people back to their home country under, the Biden administration is also now saying that Chinese nationals must be tested for COVID because there is still an ongoing public health emergency. So, I think they must have missed the memo where 151 different nationals are coming across the border, including Chinese nationals.”

