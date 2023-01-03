Comer: ‘Massive Fraud’ in COVID Spending Will Be First Topic for Oversight

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” House Oversight Committee member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that looking at the money spent under the coronavirus relief packages and looking into the large amounts of fraud in unemployment insurance and PPP loan programs in addition to fraud with stimulus money will be the first topic tackled by the committee once it can get going.

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “First topic of [the] first hearing of the Oversight Committee is going to be what, do you think?”

Comer answered, “We’re going to look at this COVID spending. We’ve got reports of massive fraud in the unemployment insurance fund and with PPP loan funds and with some of the stimulus money. There have been no hearings about our tax dollars over the past two years. That changes with the Republican majority. We’re going to get serious about getting the backs of the American taxpayer.”

