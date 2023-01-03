MSNBC’s Reid: Scalise Is ‘David Duke Without the Baggage’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was similar to former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke “without the baggage.”

Discussing Kevin McCarty’s failed Speaker votes, Reid asked, “Who have they got as backup?”

Former Republican Hill staffer Kurt Bardella said, “Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, who got the second-most votes in the Republican conference for speaker today, even though he said he doesn’t want it.”

Reid said, “There’s no 218 votes for that guy. The minute he became speaker, the next day, the George Clooney-executive-produced documentary about what he did when he was an assistant coach in Ohio and all of those young men were assaulted is coming out. So, he doesn’t want to be speaker for good reason.”

Bardella said, “That is why I think Scalise is the most likely candidate.”

Reid replied, “David Duke without the baggage.”

She continued, “He has to go and raise money, Steve Scalise if he’s the speaker. Long time political reporter claims that when she first met Scalise when David Duke was a state representative, and Scalise, who was from Louisiana as well, told her, ‘I’m like David Duke without the baggage.'”

