McCarthy Opponent GOP Rep. Perry Says Critics Resorting to ‘Desperate Tactics’ with Personal Attacks

Wednesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who is an opponent of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to be Speaker of the House, responded to his critics, who have called Perry and other McCarthy critics “enemies” and “Taliban.”

The Pennsylvania Republican called the rhetoric “desperate” and accused his critics, which include Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE) and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) of being “desperate.”

He also vowed not to back down from his opposition to McCarthy.

“Well, first of all, I wear the uniform just like Don Bacon did and like Dan Crenshaw did, and they both know these are outrageous, over-the-top personal attacks,” he said. “And these are desperate tactics from people who can’t win on the merits of their argument and, quite honestly, on their record. I will just tell you this, Jackie – there are members past and present that have a vested interest in protecting the swamp and the status quo. Somebody has to fight for the American people who know this always happens to them. This keeps happening to them. Somebody has to fight for them. That’s us. That’s who’s doing it, and we’re not going to back down for that.”

