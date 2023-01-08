Comer: ‘We Are Not Investigating Hunter Biden, We Are Investigating Joe Biden’

Representative James Comer (R-KY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that House Republicans will investigate President Joe Biden’s role in his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Let me ask you this. You’re going to do a lot of oversight, a lot of subpoenas, many people look at what you’re doing. They see that it looks more partisan than professional. Tell me how you’re going to try to de-partisanize an investigation, or do you expect it to be partisan?”

Comer said, “Well, with all due respect, I disagree with that. The only people who see this as partisan is the media and hard-core Democrats. At the same moment the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump’s taxes, they then moments later turned around and said Comer’s investigation of the Biden family influence peddling is revenge hearing. Are you kidding me? A Harvard poll just came out and said 65% of Americans believe the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop should be investigated. But let me make it clear – we are not investigating Hunter Biden. We are investigating Joe Biden.”

He added, “We need to know what is allowable and what isn’t allowable with respect to foreign adversarial intervention among family members of the presidents of the United States. That’s what the Democrats complained about Kushner, and certainly Republicans, myself included, have explained about Hunter Biden.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

