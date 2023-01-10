GOP Rep. Gimenez: Budget Bills Should Be Paired with C.R. to Cut Spending to Last Year’s Levels

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) argued that any appropriations bills passed out of the House of Representatives should be accompanied by a continuing resolution that would revert spending levels to the previous year’s budget so there is another way to cut spending without the government shutting down.

Gimenez stated that shutting down the government “should be considered as something of last resort. I don’t think it should be something that’s out there, it’s one of the first things that we’re going to do. That’s why I believe that there should be, along with any passage of any of the appropriations bill[s] that come out of the House, there should be a continuing resolution to keep the government working, and that continuing resolution, by the way, is it goes back to the previous year’s budget. So that, in effect, is a cut.”

He added, “What I think is that, look, all options should be on the table. But that should not be your — the thing that you resort to first that we’re going to shut the government down. That’s the last thing we need to do.”

