Montana A.G.: China Will Benefit from Keystone Cancellation and Now Biden DOE Confirms It Costs Jobs

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) reacted to a report by the Department of Energy that President Joe Biden axing the Keystone XL pipeline killed American jobs by stating that the report proves the administration’s critics right and stated he believes the move will also benefit China because they can now buy the oil.

Knudsen said, “This is a justification of what we’ve been saying since we filed lawsuits on this. Montana, my office, we led the lawsuit after the President canceled this permit on day one. This was going to be a huge economic boon, not just to Montana, but to the entire country.”

He later added, “Well, look, China has shown it has a voracious appetite for energy. The canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline, who benefits? China benefited from that. We know that the Canadians are not going to stop producing that oil, then — and they’re going to find a market for it. China has been very clear, for years, that they want that oil. I think that they’re the ones who are going to benefit from this. They’re going to get that oil. They’re going to continue to seek more energy around the world, to keep their economy going.”

