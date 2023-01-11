Carville: Trump Is Done – He Will Be in Jail Soon

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville predicted Tuesday on the “Conversations with Bill Kristol” podcast that former President Donald Trump will not be the 2024 Republican nominee because he will be in jail soon.

Carville said, “He is done. After all this obsession, of all these years of him occupying the front part of your mind, when you think about it, you just wonder how fast it’s going to be before he goes to jail. He’s not going to be the Republican nominee at all. We saw what the post-Trump Republican Party looks like. Just go back and look at that Speaker’s race. This is not like, ‘Oh, thank God, Brent Scowcroft has walked back through the door, and everything is going to be just like it was before.’ No, it’s not. That’s not going to happen.”

He added, “I’d say DeSantis would be slightly overestimated. Underestimated, I’d say Brian Kemp. Now, Cruz, Cotton, Josh Hawley, maybe. DeSantis, he’s out in front for a long time. And you know, in politics, the longer that you’re hanging out there, people start to smell odors. And trust me, the Cruz, Hawley, Cotton tripartite pack – they don’t like DeSantis.”

Carville concluded, “DeSantis, unlike a Bill Clinton or even a George W. Bush, he’s not a people person, and it’s well-documented. And that counts in politics, particularly if you’re going to be out there for a long time and you have a lot of party leaders and things that you need for these primaries. That’s a skill that he does not possess. You don’t have to be a hell of a fellow, a good old boy, to be effective at governance, but it does help. And he’s no such thing.”

