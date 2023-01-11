Graham Calls for Special Counsel to Probe Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that Attorney General Merrick Garland should appoint a special counsel to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after another set was found Wednesday at an old office.

Graham said, “I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president.”

He added, “If there is not a special counsel appointed to find out how this happened with President Biden regarding classified information, it will hurt the country. Garland, if you’re listening, if you thought it was necessary to appoint a special counsel regarding President Trump, then you need to do the exact same thing regarding President Biden when it comes to handling classified information.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “I think any fair-minded person who is watching this, and I hope he is one of them, would agree with that. You know, you have to treat these situations in the same way. It disturbs me. Senator, what is going on here?”

Graham said, “I’m calling for a special counsel. The point is you need a special counsel to investigate the Biden mishandling episode if you’re going to do the same for Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN