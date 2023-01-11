McCarthy to Senate: ‘Do Not Send an Omnibus’ We’ll Pass Budget Bills and C.R. with Cuts

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that he told Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the House will not pass another omnibus spending bill and the House will pass its appropriations bills and then, as a backup, send over a continuing resolution that contains some spending cuts.

McCarthy stated, “I want to empower the Republicans in the Senate, utilize us. Schumer runs the Senate, but it’s a close majority, but — why don’t they work with us? So, I’m setting up every committee chair here to work with the ranking Republican over there. Let’s talk with our bills together. Let’s take their amendments, put them into ours, and move them over there to empower them to be stronger. If I said — right now, I’ve told Schumer, do not send an omnibus over here. If you don’t pass appropriation bills, we’re not taking it up. So, we’ll pass our appropriation bills and then send a continuing resolution. We’re not shutting down the government. We’re doing our work. And we’re setting it up where the American public is protected, but we’re also putting a little cut on there…like the penny plan.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett