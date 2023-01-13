Katie Britt: ‘Amnesty Should Never Be on the Table’ – Cannot ‘Reward People Who Broke Our Laws’

Fresh off of her trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a Senate delegation that also Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), freshman Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) rejected the notion any so-called immigration reform measures that included amnesty were “on the table.”

Britt’s delegation was separate from a bipartisan one that included Sens Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) that suggested a bipartisan effort on immigration was afoot.

Britt told Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 her trip focused on border security and said she did not foresee the possibility of amnesty.

“I have heard of nothing like that,” she said. “I think we must stand firm. We must seal and secure our border. I do not believe you can reward people who broke our laws with the very thing that they are after, and that is citizenship. So, to me, amnesty should never be on the table.”

“Our trip was focused on what policies we need to seal and secure this border, and that means, obviously, placing both physical and technological barriers to help our border patrol agents to be able to make sure we don’t have terrorists or criminals coming across our border. It also means putting back in the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy. It means doing the right thing, obviously, in regard to the public charge. It means ending the catch-and-release. We’ve got to put American families first, and amnesty rewards illegal behavior.”

