Sen. Ron Johnson: NBC’s Todd Didn’t Interview Me, Just Argued About Hunter Biden

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday on FNC’s “Faulkner’s Focus” that NBC anchor Chuck Todd invited him on Sunday’s edition of “Meet the Press” to argue with him over President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Anchor Harris Faulkner said, “Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, who I mentioned moments ago with this quote, ‘Todd just heaps insults upon those who have called for investigations. The point is not that there are proven crimes, but the need to have a special counsel look into these offenses, including some of the and those that involved emails referencing the president.’ What were you trying to say about 30,000? Because that particular point was when he really leaned in.”

Johnson said, “Yeah, you couldn’t understand because he’s talking over to me. He doesn’t interview me. He argues with me. But Hunter Biden, and we have records that show about $30,000 were paid to prostitutes, probably individuals associated with the Eastern European sex trafficking ring, $30,000, that same time period in the midst of that five-month period over two months Joe Biden committed to apparently wire Hunter Biden by $100,000. So was the president of the United States are at that point in time, the former vice president financing Hunter Biden’s illegal activity with prostitutes? Where’s the #MeToo movement in terms of the outrage of the son of the president cavorting with the people that could be coerced into the sex slave, sex trafficking business?”

He continued, “Well, again, that’s just one of the crimes. We know that the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax evasion, you know, other potential serious crimes, but they’ve been investigating since 2018. Now, what’s amazing, if you look at the timeline, Harris, the FBI starts investigating him in 2018. In April 2019, Hunter Biden gets off the board of Burisma. He turns over his computer to a computer repair shop. And later that month, Joe Biden announces for president. Are those things connected?”

Johnson added, “And then, of course, we know later in 2019, the FBI takes possession of that computer. And on the way out the door, they look at Mr. Mac Isaac and say, ‘you know, in our experiences, people that don’t talk about these things don’t get in trouble.’ And then the FBI, over the next nine months, laid the groundwork to sabotage the Hunter Biden’s computer is being, you know, a Russian misinformation campaign, knowing full well that it was authentic, it was genuine. There is a much larger story of corruption, complicity between federal law enforcement, the mainstream media, the Biden family, and other Democrats as well. There’s a much larger story here.”

