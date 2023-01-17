GOP Rep. Banks Announces Indiana U.S. Senate Bid

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) revealed he would be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Partial transcript as follows:

KILMEADE: Meanwhile, Congressman, you are Congressman Jim Banks, but you feel as though you want a career change. Mike Braun is going to run for governor for Indiana. What has that prompted you to say – to say today?

BANKS: Well, Brian, it’s not about me, it’s about the great state of Indiana. And I’ve had the incredible opportunity to serve in the House of Representatives for northeast Indiana the past six years. But my – my senator, Mike Braun, is running for governor. It opens up the Senate seat. And today, here on “FOX & FRIENDS,” I’m announcing that I’m running for the United States Senate. Indiana is a conservative state and Indiana deserves a conservative fighter in Washington, D.C., and the United States Senate. I’ve been that fighter in the House on issues like holding China accountable, fighting to keep girls’ sports for girls. I have three young daughters. This matters deeply to me. I’m fighting for fiscal responsibility and balanced budgets. I’ve been one of the most fiscally conservative members of the House. It’s that type of attitude and that type of fighting spirit that we need in the Senate to shake it up, and that’s why I’m announcing I’m running for the Senate today.

KILMEADE: So, I mean, does — do you think this cleared the field because there’s rumors that Mitch Daniels, Todd Rokita, also want that seat?

BANKS: Yes, I’m the first one in the race and we’ll see where it goes from here. I’m going to crisscross all 92 counties of the state of Indiana, make my case that I’m the conservative that Republicans are looking for to send to Washington to be in the – to go to the Senate, shake it up. Be a part of the next fresh generation of conservative leaders and fighters in the Senate.

You can go to banksforsenate.com. I need your help. The establishment is already trying to find someone to run against me. I’m sick and tired of Republicans who go along to get along. I’m a part of the next generation of conservative fighters who are going to do what we have to do to fight back against the radical Democrat agenda.

So, I need help. I — you can go to banksforsenate.com to help out today and help us get started.