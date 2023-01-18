Behar: House GOP Is a ‘Clown Car’ Driven by Spineless Kevin McCarthy

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican House majority was a “clown car” driven by spineless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Anyone wondering about deals Kevin McCarthy made for speaker votes got a big hint yesterday when new House committee assignments were announced. Sitting on the Homeland Security Committee is conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is also on the Oversight Committee alongside fellow election deniers Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert. Joining Small Business Committee is accused business fraud, George Santos, who still denies he did anything wrong.”

Behar said, “You have this is a clown car that was coming. I mean, let’s face it, this was coming because Kevin McCarthy has no soul, he has no ethics, he has no morals, he has no spine. He is a shell of a human being, in my opinion. He crawled to get this possession that he could lose like that. Not only but Marjorie Taylor Greene called President Biden a piece of excrement. I don’t want somebody like that representing my country. Do you? I mean, we may hate Trump. I don’t hate him, I just find him to be deplorable, but I’ve never called him a piece of excrement. I would never say that. This is somebody sitting in the House on a committee. She’s on the Homeland Security, and she doesn’t believe that a plane went into the Pentagon on 9/11.”

Behar added, “This is One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, this group now, really.”

