Van Hollen: Biden White House ‘Forthcoming’ About Classified Documents

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that he believed President Joe Biden’s team had been “forthcoming” on the president’s mishandling of classified documents found at his residence and office.

Anchor John Berman said, “What questions do you have for the Biden White House on the classified documents that have now been found at an office and his private residence? Have they been forthcoming enough?”

Van Hollen said, “I do, John, think they’ve been forthcoming. I mean, as they’ve discovered new documents, they’ve reported that they’ve provided the documents to the National Archives, as they should. And I expect that they will continue to make sure that we are provided with information. Of course, now, the attorney general has appointed a special counsel to look into this. So that will be the forum for review of a president and those documents.”

He added, “But again, the question is, what did they do when they discovered it? And they self-reported. And they did the right thing. I mean, when you look at what the former president did, it was the opposite. He didn’t self-report. He took the documents. And the big issue, legally, has been what did he do when the government asked for the documents back, for the unauthorized classified documents to come back? That’s the question. In the Biden case, they decided to provide them themselves. In the case of former President Trump, he resisted all efforts to get them returned, including a subpoena. So that’s why that case is where it is right now.”

