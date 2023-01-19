DeSantis: ‘We’re Looking for a Flat Ban’ on Communist Chinese Land Purchases

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) discussed how his state was planning to deal with Communist China’s efforts to buy up land as real estate prices continue to increase.

The Florida governor said he was planning to work with the Florida Legislature to put in place a “flat ban.”

“So one of the challenges is in Florida, so many people have moved here, but real estate prices have gotten really high,” host Tucker Carlson said. “Foreign countries, China specifically buying up more real estate doesn’t help any American. This is happening in other States as well. What is your idea for dealing with this?”

“We want no CCP land purchases, and obviously, they are not going to do it directly,” DeSantis said. “They will have shell companies, so we’re going to have to have a system in place to scrutinize this. But why would we want them buying farmland? They had very little farmland in the United States, even 10 years ago. Now they have significant holdings, not as much in Florida, but you do have it in other parts of the country. Why would we want the CCP to own land near a military base or own critical infrastructure?”

“So we’re looking for a flat ban, and so we’re going to work with the Florida Legislature to get that done,” he continued. “Tucker, American policymakers for a generation have been empowering the CCP. They said it would end up working out. China would become a democracy. In fact, this is a very serious threat to our country. Why would we want them to have even more influence over American society than they already do?”

