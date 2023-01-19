GOP Rep. Gallagher: We Just Want Sensible Rules Like Requiring Legislators to Pass Budgets Coupled with Debt Ceiling Hike

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said that we should raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default, but all that Republicans want is some fiscal reform and one possibility is “no budget, no pay” which would prevent legislators from being paid when they don’t pass budgets.

Gallagher stated, “What we’re asking for is some sensible reforms packaged with a debt ceiling increase. And I do believe the American people gave House Republicans the majority to put a check on the runaway spending we’ve seen from the Biden administration. With inflation continuing to crush Americans, with the national debt continuing to grow at an astronomic pace, we have to find a way to inject some basic fiscal sanity. There [are] a variety of options out there. I have a bill called the TRUST Act that would create rescue task forces for all the various trust funds that are going insolvent. We could do that, we could move to a biannual budgeting process, we could pass no budget, no pay so legislators, members of Congress, don’t get paid every time we fail to do our basic job of appropriating. There are sensible things we could pair with a debt ceiling increase. That’s what we’re asking for.”

