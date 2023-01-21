Dem Mayor: I Think Fentanyl from China Is a WMD Like How Biden Thought Drugs Were a Security Risk in the ’80s

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Huntington, WV Mayor Steve Williams (D) stated that “fentanyl coming from China is a weapon of mass destruction.” And invoked President Joe Biden calling the drug problem a national security threat in the 1980s.

Williams stated, “I remember several years ago, then-Sen. Biden in the late ’80s was speaking at Wake Forest University and one of the things that he was saying is that we’re having a proliferation of drugs being shipped into our country and that is an act of war. Well, yesterday, I heard one of my fellow mayors say something that just struck a chord with me, that fentanyl coming from China is a weapon of mass destruction. It’s that there is enough that [is] coming in to our nation right now, coming through the border and other means and how it’s being packaged is enough to be able to kill every American across the country. And this is frightening. We have to be able to do something of this nature, and, frankly, when we’re talking with the President this afternoon, somehow I expect that that will be addressed. Because it was addressed yesterday when we were talking with Dr. Gupta, the drug czar, on our panel discussion and he talked very specifically about the problems of having to deal with China and their shipping of fentanyl over into our country.”

