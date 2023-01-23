Schiff: ‘A Real Problem’ Biden Documents Are Somewhere They Shouldn’t Be

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) acknowledged the problems with President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents.

Schiff, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, said he had a “deep concern” about the situation.

“If we searched your home, if we searched your properties, if we searched your cars, and we searched every — would we find any classified documents there?” host Joe Scarborough asked.

“No, you wouldn’t,” Schiff replied. “And it is a real problem that these documents are somewhere they shouldn’t be. I have a deep concern over any time we discover that there are classified information and materials anywhere they shouldn’t be. And I am so careful when I leave that SCIF, I’m careful when I go into it. I literally pat myself down to make sure I’ve gotten rid of all my electronics and very careful not to take anything out of the SCIF.”

“Now, look, I’m glad the president is fully cooperating,” he continued. “That’s what he should do. That’s what he needs to do. But the fact that there are, you know, additional documents now in a place they shouldn’t be, we need the intelligence community to do an assessment, just as I urged with the documents in Mar-a-Lago, and make sure that there hasn’t been any compromise of the information.”

