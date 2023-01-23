Warren: GOP Want to Create ‘Economic Chaos’ to Help Trump Get Reelected

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that House Republicans want “economic chaos” to help former President Donald Trump get re-elected.

When asked about the debt ceiling, Warren said, “We got to call the Republicans out on this. They are threatening to wreck our entire economy just to protect a wealthy handful. If this were really about the national debt, then there are plenty of places we could go to stitch up loopholes like no more of the tax havens abroad to get that under control, but that is not where the Republicans want to go. Instead, they want to cut Social Security and Medicare. Why? To protect the rich folks.”

She continued, “Keep in mind — it’s Mitch McConnell who said no, no, no, no, no, on raising the debt ceiling. They were fine with raising the debt ceiling when Donald Trump was president. In fact, the Republicans voted three times to raise the debt ceiling. In the four years of the Trump administration, no muss, no fuss, just get it done. But once we’ve got a Democrat in the White House, now, nah, they don’t want to raise the debt ceiling. They want to create as much economic chaos as they can.”

Warren added, “This is the problem we got now with this House of Representatives, that is, there are a group of people there who embrace the chaos because they have one goal in mind, get Donald Trump re-elected.”

She concluded, “If there’s the economy that goes over a cliff if the worldwide economy blows up, there are Republicans, particularly in the House, who think it’s easier to get our guy back in the White House.”

