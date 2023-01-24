Khanna: ‘We Need to Look at’ Chinese Donations to UPenn, if They Were Connected to Penn Biden Center

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that there should be an investigation of the donations from China received by the University of Pennsylvania and whether the money came from people tied to the Chinese Communist Party, what the money was for, and whether the money had any ties to the Penn Biden Center where some of the classified documents in President Joe Biden’s possession were found.

Co-host John Roberts asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:05] “Congressman, what about the potential connections with China here and the tens of millions of dollars that China gave to the University of Pennsylvania at the same time these classified documents were sitting in the Penn Biden Center?”

Khanna responded, “Well, we need to look at that, we need to know what the facts are, who was the money coming from, was it coming from private individuals, was it coming from people with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, what was the purpose of the funding, was it connected in any way to the Penn Center? We can’t just have two facts out there without a deeper investigation of all the facts. But if you’re asking should all the facts come out, of course they should.”

