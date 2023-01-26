Schiff: Trump, House GOP Who Voted Not to Certify 2020 Election Are the ‘Principal Threat to Our Country’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump and the House Republicans who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election are the “principal threat to our country.”

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I know it’s very premature, and I’ve never asked that candidate at this stage in the campaign this question before, but if you make it United States Senate, would you ask Chuck Schumer for an assignment on the Senate Intelligence Committee?”

Schiff said, “I would certainly be interested in continuing my service on the Intelligence Committee, but more than that, I am determined to do everything I can to defend this country. One of the sad realizations for me over the past few years is that the principal threat to our country now comes from within. It comes from a demagogue like Donald Trump. It comes from the 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives voting to overturn the presidential election because their ambition for office was greater than their devotion to the Constitution. In any capacity, whether it is on the Intelligence Committee or the Judiciary Committee or any other, I intend to fight for California, to fight for American democracy, to fight for an economy that works for everyone. Because at the end of the day, and I have had this conversation with President Biden, if the economy is not delivering, if a democracy isn’t delivering, people start to consider alternatives. There really is no alternative to our form of representative government. I want that legacy passed on to my kids and grandkids.”

