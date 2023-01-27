Maher: Violence in CA, Memphis Goes Beyond Race and Focusing Solely on Race Keeps from Solving the Problem

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that there has become a bizarre ritual where we wait to find out the race of perpetrators “like we’re waiting for the Oscar nominations, because that’s somehow, to a lot of people, the most important thing” and doing this keeps from solving bigger issues and “It’s misleading that everything is always racial. I feel like this is one of the big flaws of the left these days is they have this mono-focus.”

Maher said, “So, it was a really rough week for watching violent videos. I got up today, the first thing I saw was the Paul Pelosi video, which was — I mean, there’s just so much rage in this country. There have been 39 mass shootings already, we’re not out of January. And then this week, people learned the names of a couple of cities here in California, Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park was the other one…and these shootings happen, we go through this ritual where then we wait for them to announce the race of the shooter like we’re waiting for the Oscar nominations, because that’s somehow, to a lot of people, the most important thing. And I just thought it was very interesting that this week Asians were killed by Asians, two Asian men who were 66 and 72. And then, this week, we just got this video of the Memphis five, a black man was brutally beaten in Memphis by five cops, they’re all black. I guess what I’m asking is, America’s culture of violence, it does go deeper than race, right? And I think this mono-focus we have on race is short-circuiting us trying to fix some of the realer problems, would you agree?”

He added, “It’s misleading that everything is always racial. I feel like this is one of the big flaws of the left these days is they have this mono-focus. Again, when the education system breaks down, people don’t know a hell of a lot, so they focus on something that’s very obvious, black and white. Everyone can understand racism, and of course, it is still a real thing in this country, it’s just not the only thing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett