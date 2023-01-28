GOP Rep. Moore: Biden Military Vaccine Mandate ‘Was a Way to Purge Patriots’

According to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), reinstatement for military personnel forced out by the Biden administration vaccine mandate remains a priority for him and his House Republican colleagues with the majority in Congress.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, the Alabama Republican lawmaker said the Biden edict was used to “purge” those he deemed to be patriots.

“I think we have to reinstate our soldiers who were dismissed,” he said. “That was a way to purge patriots — people who didn’t necessarily want to follow a narrative. And again, we didn’t have a vaccine the entire time. As it came on the scene, you either get the vaccine, or you get out of the Army, and you’re not going to be able to make a living. With Fort Rucker, I had a ton of town halls and a lot of people concerned about that. Some walked away from jobs at Fort Rucker, and some were forced out because of this mandate.”

“Now, looking back as I talk to physicians, young males are most susceptible to that vaccine,” Moore continued. “And so that cripples your military. If we’ve got patriots who left because they just didn’t feel comfortable with taking an untested vaccine that was not approved by the FDA, then for sure, we need to reinstate them — whether it be pilots, air traffic controllers, whatever the case may be. Those young men and women – they need to have the opportunity to serve their country. They need not be purged if they didn’t want to take the jab.”

Moore added that he believed reinstatement was a realistic outcome.

