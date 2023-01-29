McCaul: Chances of China-Taiwan Conflict ‘Very High’ if Biden Continues to Project ‘Weakness’

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the possibility of war between China and Taiwan is “very high.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “I want to start with this reports of a top general who is making a comment about a potential war with China in 2025, get your reaction to this. NBC News is citing a memo to his officers with this quote, ‘I hope I am wrong,’ he says to them. ‘My gut tells me will fight in 2025.’ That’s being met with a lot of different reactions, some skepticism this is attributed to the opinion of one man. What do you make of that?”

McCaul said, “I hope he’s wrong as well. I think he’s right, though, unfortunately.”

Bream said, “Wait, an actual war?”

McCaul said, “I think China is looking at you reunification of Taiwan, that’s how they called it. There are several ways to do that. The one is to influence the election will take place a year from today.”

He added, “If they succeed in that effort like Hong Kong without a shot fired, but if they don’t win in that one, they are going to look at a military invasion in my judgment. We have to be prepared for this. It could happen. I think as long as Biden is an in-office projecting weakness as he did with Afghanistan that led to Putin invading Ukraine that the odds are very high we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan 10 the Indo-Pacific.”

